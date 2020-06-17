5719 Canterbury

Amenities

2 bed 3 ba Condo in gated community $3350 - 2 Bedroom 3 ba condo in gated community, great location,conveniently located behind fox hills with easy access to Shopping, restaurants & freeways. Front door sits upon fenced front patio yard. Kitchen has been recently renovated with tasteful solid surface countertops & back splash. appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & W/D. Living room has fireplace & high lofted ceilings leading up to 2nd floor landing accessing master bedroom suite, 2nd bedroom and bath.



(RLNE5588623)