Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

3829 GLOBE Avenue

3829 Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Globe Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
McLaughlin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ready for move-in! Welcome to this newly built detached 2 story accessory dwelling unit in Culver City. Vinyl flooring and recessed lighting throughout the unit. Kitchen includes wood cabinets with plenty of storage space, quartz countertops, a new LG gas stove, new LG refrigerator, and a stainless steel kitchen sink. Upstairs there is a living room with access to a large balcony. Bathroom includes a stand shower as well as a tub with subway tiles throughout. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. New Maytag washer and dryer just outside the unit. Private entrance with 2 parking spots included. Owner provides internet, water, gas and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have any available units?
3829 GLOBE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have?
Some of 3829 GLOBE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 GLOBE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3829 GLOBE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 GLOBE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3829 GLOBE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3829 GLOBE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 GLOBE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3829 GLOBE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3829 GLOBE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 GLOBE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 GLOBE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 GLOBE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
