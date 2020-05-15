3829 GLOBE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Ready for move-in! Welcome to this newly built detached 2 story accessory dwelling unit in Culver City. Vinyl flooring and recessed lighting throughout the unit. Kitchen includes wood cabinets with plenty of storage space, quartz countertops, a new LG gas stove, new LG refrigerator, and a stainless steel kitchen sink. Upstairs there is a living room with access to a large balcony. Bathroom includes a stand shower as well as a tub with subway tiles throughout. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. New Maytag washer and dryer just outside the unit. Private entrance with 2 parking spots included. Owner provides internet, water, gas and trash.