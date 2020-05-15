All apartments in Culver City
10942 FAIRBANKS Way

10942 Fairbanks Way · No Longer Available
Location

10942 Fairbanks Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Culver City's Lindberg Park: Quaint neighborhood, walking distance to Favorite park/ Playground, CCUSD Sports Compound: Top Rated Farragut Elementary, CCMS, CCHS. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets & granite countertops and bar open to the living and dining areas. Laundry room w/ built-in storage off the kitchen and linen closet in the hall. The larger front porch is big enough for visiting with neighbors and watching the sunset. An improved back yard features a decomposed granite patio space, covered arbor off the garage and wiring for outdoor lights. Perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Two large raised planting beds w/ drip irrigation and 2 rain barrels. Custom wood privacy fence protects the end of the driveway and provides play or work space in front of the detached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have any available units?
10942 FAIRBANKS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have?
Some of 10942 FAIRBANKS Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10942 FAIRBANKS Way currently offering any rent specials?
10942 FAIRBANKS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10942 FAIRBANKS Way pet-friendly?
No, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way offer parking?
Yes, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way offers parking.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have a pool?
No, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way does not have a pool.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have accessible units?
No, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10942 FAIRBANKS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10942 FAIRBANKS Way does not have units with air conditioning.

