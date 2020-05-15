10942 FAIRBANKS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Culver City's Lindberg Park: Quaint neighborhood, walking distance to Favorite park/ Playground, CCUSD Sports Compound: Top Rated Farragut Elementary, CCMS, CCHS. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets & granite countertops and bar open to the living and dining areas. Laundry room w/ built-in storage off the kitchen and linen closet in the hall. The larger front porch is big enough for visiting with neighbors and watching the sunset. An improved back yard features a decomposed granite patio space, covered arbor off the garage and wiring for outdoor lights. Perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Two large raised planting beds w/ drip irrigation and 2 rain barrels. Custom wood privacy fence protects the end of the driveway and provides play or work space in front of the detached 2-car garage.