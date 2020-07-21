All apartments in Covina
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina

532 S Rancho Simi Dr · No Longer Available
Location

532 S Rancho Simi Dr, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Home in prestige area of Covina with a view!
Generous bedroom& bath walk-in closet. Pool and patio amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have any available units?
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have?
Some of 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina currently offering any rent specials?
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina pet-friendly?
No, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offer parking?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offers parking.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have a pool?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has a pool.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have accessible units?
No, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has units with air conditioning.
