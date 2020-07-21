Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina
532 S Rancho Simi Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
532 S Rancho Simi Dr, Covina, CA 91724
Covina
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Home in prestige area of Covina with a view!
Generous bedroom& bath walk-in closet. Pool and patio amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have any available units?
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Covina, CA
.
What amenities does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have?
Some of 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina currently offering any rent specials?
532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina pet-friendly?
No, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Covina
.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offer parking?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offers parking.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have a pool?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has a pool.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have accessible units?
No, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Rancho Simi Drive Covina has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Similar Pages
Covina 1 Bedroom Apartments
Covina 2 Bedroom Apartments
Covina Apartments with Balconies
Covina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
La Verne, CA
Westminster, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Lakewood, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles