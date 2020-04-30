67 Charleston Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Private pool home for lease in Coto de Caza! Versatile floor plan. Lower level includes soaring circular entry, formal living room with loads of light and huge vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace and breakfast nook. Lower level bedroom (no closet) can also be an office/den with double door outside private entrance, or perfect to convert to maid's room/mother-in-law bedroom. Kitchen features an island with walk-in pantry, double oven, new 5-burner stove, new range hood, new microwave, stainless steel double sink. Lower level bathroom with shower. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms plus very large open loft for office, den, game room, study area, or finish as additional bedroom (many possibilities!) Huge master suite with private balcony, coffered ceiling, sitting/desk/TV area, large roman tub, dual vanities and walk-in closets. Generous inside laundry room with sink. Entire interior freshly painted with contemporary light grey color. Two car garage plus separate, converted one car garage for additional storage, game room, gym equipment, office, etc. (could be 3rd garage again with modifications). Private, gated front courtyard entrance plus rear yard with sparkling pool and spa! Light and bright open layout. Quiet, cul de sac location. e!