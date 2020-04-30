All apartments in Coto de Caza
Location

67 Charleston Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private pool home for lease in Coto de Caza! Versatile floor plan. Lower level includes soaring circular entry, formal living room with loads of light and huge vaulted ceiling, family room with fireplace and breakfast nook. Lower level bedroom (no closet) can also be an office/den with double door outside private entrance, or perfect to convert to maid's room/mother-in-law bedroom. Kitchen features an island with walk-in pantry, double oven, new 5-burner stove, new range hood, new microwave, stainless steel double sink. Lower level bathroom with shower. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms plus very large open loft for office, den, game room, study area, or finish as additional bedroom (many possibilities!) Huge master suite with private balcony, coffered ceiling, sitting/desk/TV area, large roman tub, dual vanities and walk-in closets. Generous inside laundry room with sink. Entire interior freshly painted with contemporary light grey color. Two car garage plus separate, converted one car garage for additional storage, game room, gym equipment, office, etc. (could be 3rd garage again with modifications). Private, gated front courtyard entrance plus rear yard with sparkling pool and spa! Light and bright open layout. Quiet, cul de sac location. e!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Charleston Lane have any available units?
67 Charleston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 67 Charleston Lane have?
Some of 67 Charleston Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Charleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
67 Charleston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Charleston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 67 Charleston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 67 Charleston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 67 Charleston Lane offers parking.
Does 67 Charleston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Charleston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Charleston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 67 Charleston Lane has a pool.
Does 67 Charleston Lane have accessible units?
No, 67 Charleston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Charleston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Charleston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Charleston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Charleston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

