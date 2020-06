Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Seasonal Vacation Rental. Check on availability. 26 night minimum. Freshly painted throughout home. New Carpet, New flooring in back bedrooms. Brand new furnishings. Large patio area off of living room. Master features Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, huge walk in closet and a king size bed. Other rooms have queen size bed and two twins with large closets. Unit comes with a parking space in the alley. Home can be available any month of the year. Longer term also available.