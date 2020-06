Amenities

fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available October 2019 to May 31, 2020. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath condo in prime Coronado location. Walking distance to beach, restaurants, shopping and everything Coronado has to offer. Beds: Master is King. BR 2 is queen B R 3 - two singles. House makes a great place to call home while you are away from yours.