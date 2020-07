Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Newly built 3 bed, 3.5 bath home is furnished. Large yard features a courtyard, patio area, fake grass and spa. Bedrooms have large balconies and spacious size closets. Master retreat features a walk in closet and dual sinks in bathroom. Garage has been converted into a bonus room. Roof top deck has views of golf course and Bay. A year long lease is preferred but can be negotiated.