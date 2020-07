Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Seasonal Rental- 26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. This home is not available in July. 2bd/2ba condo in secure building with one parking space in a secure garage. Beds: Master is Queen sized. BR 2 is queen sized murphy bed. Home features a washer and dryer inside the unit. There is a daybed in an enclosed area off of the dining area.