All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 639 Margarita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
639 Margarita
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

639 Margarita

639 Margarita Avenue · (619) 850-8013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

639 Margarita Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet, majestic-tree lined street of Coronado Island. Away from the hussle and bustle of the main part of the island, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind on your summer vacation. Private patio with large yard, beautifully landscaping featuring orange trees, lemon trees and even an avocado tree. Relax in the evening, cook on the BBQ Grill and enjoy the firepit with your family and friends. This home is very clean, and well stocked for the perfect vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Margarita have any available units?
639 Margarita has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Margarita have?
Some of 639 Margarita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
639 Margarita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Margarita pet-friendly?
No, 639 Margarita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 639 Margarita offer parking?
Yes, 639 Margarita does offer parking.
Does 639 Margarita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Margarita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Margarita have a pool?
No, 639 Margarita does not have a pool.
Does 639 Margarita have accessible units?
No, 639 Margarita does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Margarita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Margarita has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 639 Margarita?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity