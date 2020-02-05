639 Margarita

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Charming 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet, majestic-tree lined street of Coronado Island. Away from the hussle and bustle of the main part of the island, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind on your summer vacation. Private patio with large yard, beautifully landscaping featuring orange trees, lemon trees and even an avocado tree. Relax in the evening, cook on the BBQ Grill and enjoy the firepit with your family and friends. This home is very clean, and well stocked for the perfect vacation.