Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Long Term, Fully Furnished Asian Mediterranean inspired home. This custom designed home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and was built with meticulous attention to detail using the finest quality materials. Many imported from Thailand & Indonesia. Home is fully stocked with everything you need. All rooms feature a king size bed and an in suite bathroom. Home even has a small gym above the garage. HOME IS A MUST SEE AND WON'T DISAPPOINT.