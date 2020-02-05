All apartments in Coronado
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

551 Country Club Dr.

551 Country Club Ln · No Longer Available
Location

551 Country Club Ln, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home plus guest house with every amenity - This stunning Coronado home plus guest house is an absolute show stopper! Available as a vacation rental or for the school year, this 5bed/5.5bath completely updated home has everything you could possibly want and need. Immaculately furnished with every modern amenity, it boasts an open concept living space that expands to outdoor kitchen and dining, a gym, 82 ft lap pool and 10 person spa, central air, 2 car garage plus driveway parking, balconies off the bedrooms, 2 bedroom casita and so much more! Stylish, contemporary, and gorgeous, you must see it to believe it!

**School year rate - $15,000/month. Vacation rates vary - please contact us!**

(RLNE5055811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Country Club Dr. have any available units?
551 Country Club Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Country Club Dr. have?
Some of 551 Country Club Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Country Club Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
551 Country Club Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Country Club Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 551 Country Club Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 551 Country Club Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 551 Country Club Dr. offers parking.
Does 551 Country Club Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Country Club Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Country Club Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 551 Country Club Dr. has a pool.
Does 551 Country Club Dr. have accessible units?
No, 551 Country Club Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Country Club Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Country Club Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
