Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is well stocked with all accoutrements as well as dishes, glasses, utensils and cookware. Gorgeous white granite countertops throughout the home. Elegant patio accompanied with a propane fire pit. All of this luxury while enjoying the company of family and friends. 30day min lease