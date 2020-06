Amenities

Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master. Enjoy the quiet that this Coronado Cays home offers. Just a few miles from town, Coronado Cays offers a place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Village. Community offers pools, tennis courts, playground and a dog park.