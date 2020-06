Amenities

Private location in the Village of Coronado available starting May 15, 2020. Main house has 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths. Guest house is a studio with a small kitchen and full bath. Patio area has a spa and wood bar area. Upstairs deck off the office area. Solar electricity. Easy access to Coronado Bridge. Tenant to pay gas/electric, water, cable/internet. One to two year lease. Owner pays for trash, Gardner & spa service.