All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 477 B Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
477 B Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

477 B Ave

477 B Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

477 B Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
With 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, you and your family will have the best vacation ever. Home has been completely remodeled and decorated beautifully with high end nautical and beachy decor. Downstairs features an office with a pull out sofa couch, dining area that sits 6 and a gourmet kitchen, perfect for all those family meals. Upstairs, you have a large sitting room with a TV, pull out sofa couch, a guest room and the master suite featuring dual sinks in the bathroom and a large deck with bbq grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 B Ave have any available units?
477 B Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 B Ave have?
Some of 477 B Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 B Ave currently offering any rent specials?
477 B Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 B Ave pet-friendly?
No, 477 B Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 477 B Ave offer parking?
No, 477 B Ave does not offer parking.
Does 477 B Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 B Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 B Ave have a pool?
No, 477 B Ave does not have a pool.
Does 477 B Ave have accessible units?
No, 477 B Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 477 B Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 B Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado Apartments with Pools
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College