Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

With 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, you and your family will have the best vacation ever. Home has been completely remodeled and decorated beautifully with high end nautical and beachy decor. Downstairs features an office with a pull out sofa couch, dining area that sits 6 and a gourmet kitchen, perfect for all those family meals. Upstairs, you have a large sitting room with a TV, pull out sofa couch, a guest room and the master suite featuring dual sinks in the bathroom and a large deck with bbq grill.