Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

45 Antigua Court

45 Antigua Court · No Longer Available
Location

45 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Antigua Court have any available units?
45 Antigua Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Antigua Court have?
Some of 45 Antigua Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Antigua Court currently offering any rent specials?
45 Antigua Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Antigua Court pet-friendly?
No, 45 Antigua Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 45 Antigua Court offer parking?
No, 45 Antigua Court does not offer parking.
Does 45 Antigua Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Antigua Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Antigua Court have a pool?
Yes, 45 Antigua Court has a pool.
Does 45 Antigua Court have accessible units?
No, 45 Antigua Court does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Antigua Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Antigua Court has units with dishwashers.
