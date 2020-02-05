All apartments in Coronado
Coronado, CA
416 G Avenue
416 G Avenue

416 G Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

416 G Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Coronado Village Vacation Rental- 1bd/ 1ba Beautifully Renovated Cottage! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this Vacation Property: https://my.matterport.com/models/ixWfE4c8Jcc?section=media&mediasection=showcase

Fully furnished seasonal rental. Perfect for your relaxing vacation in Coronado. This home offers a private fenced patio with gas grill ideal for outdoor dining or morning coffee. Brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances that include, 5 burner gas range, French-door refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave with convection. The spa- quality bathroom features an over-sized shower with custom tile and rain-shower head and heated floors. Restored original hardwood floors, recessed lighting and built-ins are just a few of the other features you will enjoy. 2 tv's, wi-fi, washer/dryer, A/C, king-size bed, includes all utilities. 1 well-behaved pet considered with additional deposit. 26-night minimum. **This is off-season & multi-month rate. Call for summer rates**

Call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

CalBRE# 00907967

(RLNE4192353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 G Avenue have any available units?
416 G Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 G Avenue have?
Some of 416 G Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 G Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 G Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 G Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 G Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 416 G Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 G Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 G Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 G Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 G Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 G Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 G Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 G Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 G Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 G Avenue has units with dishwashers.

