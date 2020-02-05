416 G Avenue

Amenities

Coronado Village Vacation Rental- 1bd/ 1ba Beautifully Renovated Cottage! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this Vacation Property: https://my.matterport.com/models/ixWfE4c8Jcc?section=media&mediasection=showcase



Fully furnished seasonal rental. Perfect for your relaxing vacation in Coronado. This home offers a private fenced patio with gas grill ideal for outdoor dining or morning coffee. Brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances that include, 5 burner gas range, French-door refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave with convection. The spa- quality bathroom features an over-sized shower with custom tile and rain-shower head and heated floors. Restored original hardwood floors, recessed lighting and built-ins are just a few of the other features you will enjoy. 2 tv's, wi-fi, washer/dryer, A/C, king-size bed, includes all utilities. 1 well-behaved pet considered with additional deposit. 26-night minimum. **This is off-season & multi-month rate. Call for summer rates**



Call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



