Perfect Home for Spending Time Together from Family Time to Entertaining... - Welcome to your Coronado Paradise! Centrally located with bay views, direct access to Naval Base and 4 blocks to Spreckles Park which hosts Sunday concerts in the Park Designed for the entertainer, this beautifully decorated home is impeccably designed for Coronados days and nights from the indoor-to-outdoor living spaces to the spectacular rooftop deck.



The home's landscaped front yard and inviting covered porch with double swing is the perfect place to unwind from a long Summer day. The porch opens to the homes cozy front living area with rock fireplace surrounded by built-ins, television, couch and three comfy chairs for additional seating.



A full bathroom located on the main level includes a tile shower making it ideal for guest use or rinsing off after a day at the beach.



Also on the main level is the home's library, an inviting place to bring guests for wine after a lovely dinner. Featuring a loveseat, two armchairs, piano and library selection the area also provides a cozy place to enjoy a good book or get a little work done while away from home.



They say the heart of the home is the kitchen and this home makes that particularly evident by offering a completely open floor plan from kitchen to dining, living, and backyard. Ideal for large families or gatherings this homes design cannot be beat. For the chef of the house, a fully stocked kitchen including all of the necessities and more, plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including beverage fridge and breakfast bar seating four.



Enjoy cooking while mingling with loved ones as they spread about the homes lounge areas including the oversized dining table, a true statement piece, with its artfully designed seating with five chairs, and high back cushioned bench seating. Two slipper chairs look over the white built-in cabinets and shelving which enclose an additional television for use when needed and hidden during formal occasions.



Enjoy the coastal California breeze anytime you like with a push of a button. Automatic sliding glass doors open to the back patio transforming the dining, lounge, and terrace into one large open living space. Perfectly manicured and addictively relaxing this patio includes plenty of outdoor seating, relaxing fountain and beautiful landscaping including citrus trees.



After the days done, escape upstairs where all three bedrooms and the office nook are located. First door to the right is the homes first bedroom which features a queen-sized bed, desk area, closet and Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The second bedroom includes two options with either a full-sized bed or futon (whichever the guest prefers), closet, Jack-and-Jill bathroom and desk area that features peak views from downtown to the bay area.



Perfect for the guest who always work is the sizeable built-in desk located near the master suite. Loaded with storage options including two large cabinets, four drawers, tack boards, file and magazine racks, guest will be fully capable of working while escaping (if so wished).



Far from the typical Coronado sized master bedroom, this home features plenty of space and multiple built-ins. Including two built-in dresser drawers, large his and her closets, comfortable mattress and peak views of Coronados Bay Bridge and San Diegos Gaslamp. The first closet features wall-to-wall storage providing ample hanging space, built-in drawers and shoe racks. The second closet is located in the master bathroom which also includes water closet, separate dual vanities, make-up area, luxurious soaking tub and large tile shower.



Up the final flight of stairs is the homes spacious rooftop deck. Enjoy grilling with a view with the built-in bar-b-que with Spanish tile counter. If it's not your night to cook, soak up the sun in the tanning chair or lounge in the sectional seating area featuring panoramic views that range from peak views of the San Diego Bay, San Diegos Gaslamp, Coronado Bay Bridge to Point Loma. Beautiful from day to night including early sunrises to nightlife lights. Visit www.rentcoronado.com for additional details or information regarding scheduling a booking.



This central Village location makes getting around town a breeze. Walking distance to central and dog beach, the BBMAC Swimming Pool (which offers free swim and swimming lessons), parks, playgrounds and Orange Avenue. Consistently voted one of the best beaches in the US, Coronado offers pristine sand, gentle surf and a charming community with a small-town feel. Coronado offers many parks, large library with activities for children, pristine golf course and many shops and restaurants. Take advantage of the Free Coronado Summer Shuttle traveling to one end of the island to the other with ease or hop on the Coronado Ferry to experience the exciting Gaslamp District.



*** Please note that in accordance with the Coronado City Council and with respect for our neighbors we require a rental period of no less than 26 nights. **



