Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702

1830 Avenida del Mundo · (619) 435-9100 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric oven, microwave and dishwasher appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinetry which come fully stocked with cooking and baking essentials and four place settings.

The dining area sits near the kitchen and seats four comfortably. The open living area includes side table, coffee table, large flat screen television and comfortable Sunbrella covered couch. Let the ocean air inside by opening the balcony's large sliding glass doors and enjoy beautiful views from the living, dining and kitchen areas. Enjoy a peaceful morning soaking in sun and water views from the condo's balcony which includes seating for four.

The large bedroom offers more beautiful views and includes a plush, comfortable queen sized bed, bedside table with storage, large closet and flat screen television. The bathroom features a large vanity with storage and tub shower combo.

Laundry machines located next the condo unit. Underground parking, beach access and all of the available Shores amenities available to guest.

June - $6000
July - $8000
August - $6000
For long term rates during off season: $3000.00

*Please note some of the furnishings in living room are being updated and may vary from what is shown in the photo.

*** Please note that in accordance with the Coronado City Council and with respect for our neighbors we require a rental period of no less than 26 nights **

(RLNE5788976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have any available units?
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have?
Some of 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 does offer parking.
Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have a pool?
No, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have accessible units?
No, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 has units with dishwashers.
