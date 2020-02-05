Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores. The kitchen includes refrigerator, electric oven, microwave and dishwasher appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinetry which come fully stocked with cooking and baking essentials and four place settings.



The dining area sits near the kitchen and seats four comfortably. The open living area includes side table, coffee table, large flat screen television and comfortable Sunbrella covered couch. Let the ocean air inside by opening the balcony's large sliding glass doors and enjoy beautiful views from the living, dining and kitchen areas. Enjoy a peaceful morning soaking in sun and water views from the condo's balcony which includes seating for four.



The large bedroom offers more beautiful views and includes a plush, comfortable queen sized bed, bedside table with storage, large closet and flat screen television. The bathroom features a large vanity with storage and tub shower combo.



Laundry machines located next the condo unit. Underground parking, beach access and all of the available Shores amenities available to guest.



June - $6000

July - $8000

August - $6000

For long term rates during off season: $3000.00



*Please note some of the furnishings in living room are being updated and may vary from what is shown in the photo.



*** Please note that in accordance with the Coronado City Council and with respect for our neighbors we require a rental period of no less than 26 nights **



(RLNE5788976)