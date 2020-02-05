1405 1st St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Water front living at it's finest! This fully furnished 2 bedroom (Master bed + bath main floor), den and 3 bath Coronado Village condo boasts almost 1,500 sq ft of living space. Enjoy your secluded corner unit with huge private patio and 2 car garage as you look out of the San Diego Harbor and downtown skyline. Complex includes community pool/spa, clubhouse and BBQs for your enjoyment. Just bring a toothbrush and settle right in. Short term - 90 day rental. Available ASAP - July 15 for $12,000.