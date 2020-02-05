All apartments in Coronado
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

1405 1st St.

1405 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 1st Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Water front living at it's finest! This fully furnished 2 bedroom (Master bed + bath main floor), den and 3 bath Coronado Village condo boasts almost 1,500 sq ft of living space. Enjoy your secluded corner unit with huge private patio and 2 car garage as you look out of the San Diego Harbor and downtown skyline. Complex includes community pool/spa, clubhouse and BBQs for your enjoyment. Just bring a toothbrush and settle right in. Short term - 90 day rental. Available ASAP - July 15 for $12,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 1st St. have any available units?
1405 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 1st St. have?
Some of 1405 1st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
1405 1st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 1405 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1405 1st St. offer parking?
Yes, 1405 1st St. offers parking.
Does 1405 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 1st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 1st St. have a pool?
Yes, 1405 1st St. has a pool.
Does 1405 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 1405 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 1st St. has units with dishwashers.

