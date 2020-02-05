1035 Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular Ocean Front Single Family Home, Ocean Blvd. - Gorgeous furnished Single Family Home located at one of the most prestigious beaches, centrally located with spectacular ocean views.



Coronado is about 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities

You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.



