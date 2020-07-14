Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access on-site laundry carport dog park e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt. Diablo to our beautiful community pool, newly renovated apartments, and easy access to BART, "Just Right" Living™ is within reach! Find true comfort in East Bay's best kept secret and live your way at Elysian in the Lime Ridge Foothills. Elysian homes are designed with you in mind. Choose from a variety of exquisite one or two-bedroom apartments and find the fit that's "just right" for you! Enjoy hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer in select units, and a patio or balcony in your spacious new East Bay Area home. This suburban oasis also comes with perks every Californian deserves. With access to a plethora of community amenities like the beautiful community pool, barbecues, a fire pit, and a fitness center, life in Concord never ...