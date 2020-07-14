All apartments in Concord
Elysian

Open Now until 6pm
1070 San Miguel Rd · (925) 378-4323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Hot deals going on now! Offering half off July's rent! Hurry in before their gone!
Location

1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E13 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A05 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E16 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit A12 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit F05 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elysian.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
on-site laundry
carport
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt. Diablo to our beautiful community pool, newly renovated apartments, and easy access to BART, "Just Right" Living™ is within reach! Find true comfort in East Bay's best kept secret and live your way at Elysian in the Lime Ridge Foothills. Elysian homes are designed with you in mind. Choose from a variety of exquisite one or two-bedroom apartments and find the fit that's "just right" for you! Enjoy hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer in select units, and a patio or balcony in your spacious new East Bay Area home. This suburban oasis also comes with perks every Californian deserves. With access to a plethora of community amenities like the beautiful community pool, barbecues, a fire pit, and a fitness center, life in Concord never ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $45/pet
Parking Details: Other, assigned. One assigned space per apartment. Please call our leasing office for more information. Street. One assigned space per apartment. Please call our leasing office for more information. Residents get assigned one carport with open spaces available for a second vehicle, as well as street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elysian have any available units?
Elysian has 5 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elysian have?
Some of Elysian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elysian currently offering any rent specials?
Elysian is offering the following rent specials: Hot deals going on now! Offering half off July's rent! Hurry in before their gone!
Is Elysian pet-friendly?
Yes, Elysian is pet friendly.
Does Elysian offer parking?
Yes, Elysian offers parking.
Does Elysian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elysian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elysian have a pool?
Yes, Elysian has a pool.
Does Elysian have accessible units?
No, Elysian does not have accessible units.
Does Elysian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elysian has units with dishwashers.
Does Elysian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elysian has units with air conditioning.
