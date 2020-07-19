All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 835 Royal Ann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
835 Royal Ann Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

835 Royal Ann Lane

835 Royal Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

835 Royal Ann Lane, Concord, CA 94518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LOVELY CONCORD/WC CONDO / SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY/ TWO CAR GARAGE - Lovely Three Bedroom Condo with Two Full Baths

* Immaculate Concord Community
* Two Car Automatic Garage
* Newer Refrigerator
* Full Sized Washer and Dryer
* Large Open Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling
* Dining Room with ceiling fan
* Decorative only Fireplace
* Central Heating and A/C
* Spacious Back Patio
* Walk in Master Bedroom Closet
* Reserved 3rd parking space
* Pool and Tennis Courts
* Water included with Rent

To schedule a tour of this condo please call Julie at 925-256-1009 ext 104. Total Property Solutions, a Professional Property Management Company. We will consider a trained small dog (under 25 lbs & we have breed restrictions)) with additional $1,000 security deposit, sorry no cats. This condo is centrally located near Trader Joes, Peets and Bancroft Safeway. We require renters insurance for the length of residency. No Smokers please.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3493585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have any available units?
835 Royal Ann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does 835 Royal Ann Lane have?
Some of 835 Royal Ann Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Royal Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
835 Royal Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Royal Ann Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Royal Ann Lane is pet friendly.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 835 Royal Ann Lane offers parking.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 Royal Ann Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 835 Royal Ann Lane has a pool.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 835 Royal Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Royal Ann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Royal Ann Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 835 Royal Ann Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Renaissance Square
1905 Concord Blvd
Concord, CA 94520
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St
Concord, CA 94519
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with ParkingConcord Apartments with Pools
Concord Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA
Elk Grove, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento