835 Royal Ann Lane

LOVELY CONCORD/WC CONDO / SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY/ TWO CAR GARAGE - Lovely Three Bedroom Condo with Two Full Baths



* Immaculate Concord Community

* Two Car Automatic Garage

* Newer Refrigerator

* Full Sized Washer and Dryer

* Large Open Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling

* Dining Room with ceiling fan

* Decorative only Fireplace

* Central Heating and A/C

* Spacious Back Patio

* Walk in Master Bedroom Closet

* Reserved 3rd parking space

* Pool and Tennis Courts

* Water included with Rent



To schedule a tour of this condo please call Julie at 925-256-1009 ext 104. Total Property Solutions, a Professional Property Management Company. We will consider a trained small dog (under 25 lbs & we have breed restrictions)) with additional $1,000 security deposit, sorry no cats. This condo is centrally located near Trader Joes, Peets and Bancroft Safeway. We require renters insurance for the length of residency. No Smokers please.



No Cats Allowed



