5551 Guadalupe Ct.

Amenities
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
Views of Mount Diablo and surrounding mountain areas. Easy access to Ygnacio Valley Road, Kirker Pass, Clayton Road. Close to shopping. Small pets negotiable.
Qualifications: Credit Score 650+, Gross monthly income 3x amount of rent, Good rental history, no previous evictions or judgments.
Please CALL Debbie at 925-268-0077
website Bestproperty4u.com
DRE# 01956703
(RLNE4673536)