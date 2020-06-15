5551 Guadalupe Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.

Views of Mount Diablo and surrounding mountain areas. Easy access to Ygnacio Valley Road, Kirker Pass, Clayton Road. Close to shopping. Small pets negotiable.



Qualifications: Credit Score 650+, Gross monthly income 3x amount of rent, Good rental history, no previous evictions or judgments.



Please CALL Debbie at 925-268-0077

website Bestproperty4u.com

DRE# 01956703



(RLNE4673536)