Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:59 AM

5551 Guadalupe Ct.

5551 Guadalupe Court · (925) 268-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA 94521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5551 Guadalupe Ct. · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
Views of Mount Diablo and surrounding mountain areas. Easy access to Ygnacio Valley Road, Kirker Pass, Clayton Road. Close to shopping. Small pets negotiable.

Qualifications: Credit Score 650+, Gross monthly income 3x amount of rent, Good rental history, no previous evictions or judgments.

Please CALL Debbie at 925-268-0077
website Bestproperty4u.com
DRE# 01956703

(RLNE4673536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have any available units?
5551 Guadalupe Ct. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have?
Some of 5551 Guadalupe Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Guadalupe Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Guadalupe Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Guadalupe Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. offer parking?
No, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have a pool?
No, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Guadalupe Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 Guadalupe Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
