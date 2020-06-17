5020 Valley Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool

Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint. This unit also has a large patio for entertaining family and friends. The complex is well maintained with a pool and basketball court. The unit has two designated parking spaces and the water and garbage are included in the rent.



Parking spaces #1098 (far back side of building)



This property does not accept pets

* Owner pay water and garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $1795.00 and $1995.00 security deposit



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION

BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

RENT SMART, THIS IS A STOKLEY PROPERTIES LISTING. THIS IS NOT MARKETED ON CRAIGSLIST. THIS IS NOT LISTED BY THE OWNER. IF AN INDIVIDUAL OTHER THAN JILL GOOLSBY CONTACTS YOU REGARDING THIS UNIT DO NOT ENGAGE. TO CONFIRM A REPRESENTATIVE YOU SPOKE TO IS ACTUALLY WITH STOKLEY PROPERTIES CALL (925) 658-1415 EXT 5.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



Jill Goolsby CalBRE #01849474

925-658-1415 x 5

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.