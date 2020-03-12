All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 3952 Bayview Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
3952 Bayview Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

3952 Bayview Cir

3952 Bayview Circle · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA 94520
Sun Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Newly remodel Furnished Cozy home w/ large backyard · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from The Old Spaghetti Factory, IHOP, Walgreens Pharmacy, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner to eat at.

The Bart Station just steps away to bring you to anywhere in San Francisco, throughout the Bay Area, and to SFO. Less than 1 hour from SFO by Uber.

The house has been remodelled and is ideal for large group of family or professionals who want to explore Northern California on their terms and at their own pace and stay at a luxurious Airbnb after exploring the city. Our home has 4 fully furnished bedrooms and 2 baths fully stocked with essentials (towels, shampoo, conditioner, etc). It has a huge living room where family or group of friends while watching Netflix or their favorite TV show or movie and can cook their sumptuous meal at our huge kitchen that includes everything you need from pots and pans to coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from Los Pinos Méxican Foods, Bambino's Italian Restaurant and full bar, Olivera Crossing, Bacon-East Pharmacy and other shops that you'll need! West Wind Solano Drive-In is just 2 blocks away so you may want to stop-by and enjoy a good movie with your friends and family.

The BART North Concord/Martinez Station Park and Ride is 4-minute drive or 15 minutes by foot. You can get to Bayview Cir / Panoramic Dr by Bus or BART. These are the lines and routes that have stops nearby - 17 and 99X.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 Bayview Cir have any available units?
3952 Bayview Cir has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3952 Bayview Cir have?
Some of 3952 Bayview Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 Bayview Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3952 Bayview Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 Bayview Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3952 Bayview Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3952 Bayview Cir does offer parking.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3952 Bayview Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir have a pool?
No, 3952 Bayview Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir have accessible units?
No, 3952 Bayview Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3952 Bayview Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3952 Bayview Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3952 Bayview Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3952 Bayview Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St
Concord, CA 94520
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St
Concord, CA 94520
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd
Concord, CA 94520
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity