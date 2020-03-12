3952 Bayview Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.



Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from The Old Spaghetti Factory, IHOP, Walgreens Pharmacy, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner to eat at.



The Bart Station just steps away to bring you to anywhere in San Francisco, throughout the Bay Area, and to SFO. Less than 1 hour from SFO by Uber.



The house has been remodelled and is ideal for large group of family or professionals who want to explore Northern California on their terms and at their own pace and stay at a luxurious Airbnb after exploring the city. Our home has 4 fully furnished bedrooms and 2 baths fully stocked with essentials (towels, shampoo, conditioner, etc). It has a huge living room where family or group of friends while watching Netflix or their favorite TV show or movie and can cook their sumptuous meal at our huge kitchen that includes everything you need from pots and pans to coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!



Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from Los Pinos Méxican Foods, Bambino's Italian Restaurant and full bar, Olivera Crossing, Bacon-East Pharmacy and other shops that you'll need! West Wind Solano Drive-In is just 2 blocks away so you may want to stop-by and enjoy a good movie with your friends and family.



The BART North Concord/Martinez Station Park and Ride is 4-minute drive or 15 minutes by foot. You can get to Bayview Cir / Panoramic Dr by Bus or BART. These are the lines and routes that have stops nearby - 17 and 99X.



Rental is for up to 6 months.



No Pets Allowed



