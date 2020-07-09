All apartments in Concord
3544 Wren Ave

3544 Wren Avenue · (925) 389-0835
Location

3544 Wren Avenue, Concord, CA 94519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Built in 2018. Very private location up private driveway on large flat lot. Walk to Wren Ave Elementary School down the street. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AS OF 8/21. Tenants still in home please do not disturb. Fenced backyard, and covered patio. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gas stove included. Rent includes gardener. 3 mi to N Concord BART. Set back off street this is country living at its best with the beautiful sounds of birds chirping and relaxed serene atmosphere, but just seconds to popular Todos Santos Plaza. Gorgeous construction. Spacious sprawling single level layout. 9 foot ceilings, dual pane windows, fire sprinklers to code, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with huge master bath and walk-in master closet. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen / Family room combo. Formal Living and dining room. This is a great Opportunity to rent a beautifully constructed clean 2 year old home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Wren Ave have any available units?
3544 Wren Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3544 Wren Ave have?
Some of 3544 Wren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Wren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Wren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Wren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Wren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 3544 Wren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3544 Wren Ave offers parking.
Does 3544 Wren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 Wren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Wren Ave have a pool?
No, 3544 Wren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Wren Ave have accessible units?
No, 3544 Wren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Wren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 Wren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Wren Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Wren Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
