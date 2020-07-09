3544 Wren Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Built in 2018. Very private location up private driveway on large flat lot. Walk to Wren Ave Elementary School down the street. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AS OF 8/21. Tenants still in home please do not disturb. Fenced backyard, and covered patio. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gas stove included. Rent includes gardener. 3 mi to N Concord BART. Set back off street this is country living at its best with the beautiful sounds of birds chirping and relaxed serene atmosphere, but just seconds to popular Todos Santos Plaza. Gorgeous construction. Spacious sprawling single level layout. 9 foot ceilings, dual pane windows, fire sprinklers to code, 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with huge master bath and walk-in master closet. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen / Family room combo. Formal Living and dining room. This is a great Opportunity to rent a beautifully constructed clean 2 year old home!