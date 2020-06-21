2300 Hemlock Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout. 9 foot ceilings, dual pane windows, gas fireplace, fire sprinklers to code, 3 Huge bedrooms 2 full baths with huge master bath with Jetted tub, and master bedroom with walk-in master closet. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen / Family room combo. Formal Living and dining room. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gas stove and Microwave included. Close to Concord BART. Fenced backyard, and great wooden deck. Just seconds to popular Todos Santos Plaza, shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Bars and so much more. Gorgeous construction. This is a great Opportunity to rent a beautifully constructed clean brand new home!