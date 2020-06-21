All apartments in Concord
2300 Hemlock Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:52 AM

2300 Hemlock Ave

2300 Hemlock Drive · (925) 389-0835
Location

2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA 94520
Mount Diablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout. 9 foot ceilings, dual pane windows, gas fireplace, fire sprinklers to code, 3 Huge bedrooms 2 full baths with huge master bath with Jetted tub, and master bedroom with walk-in master closet. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen / Family room combo. Formal Living and dining room. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gas stove and Microwave included. Close to Concord BART. Fenced backyard, and great wooden deck. Just seconds to popular Todos Santos Plaza, shopping, Restaurants, Parks, Bars and so much more. Gorgeous construction. This is a great Opportunity to rent a beautifully constructed clean brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have any available units?
2300 Hemlock Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Hemlock Ave have?
Some of 2300 Hemlock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Hemlock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Hemlock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Hemlock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Hemlock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Hemlock Ave does offer parking.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Hemlock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have a pool?
No, 2300 Hemlock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have accessible units?
No, 2300 Hemlock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Hemlock Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Hemlock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Hemlock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
