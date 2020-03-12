All apartments in Concord
1427 Bel Air Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

1427 Bel Air Drive

1427 Bel Air Drive · (925) 203-9191
Location

1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA 94521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt D · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Available for rent NOW! GREAT LAYOUT: First Floor: * has a large open kitchen with all appliances, formal dining area, large living room, laundry room with washer and dryer, and a half bath. A coat closet, a storage area off of the laundry room, and a large enclosed and gated patio yard complete the first floor. Second Floor: * has three good size bedrooms all with large and private windows and closets, a hallway with a very large linen closet, and a full bathroom. The hallway and the bedrooms have the same vinyl flooring as downstairs and the stairs are covered with brand new high-quality carpet. The bathroom has marble tile flooring. Outside: * has a private covered parking space (large enough to park any size car) adjacent to the townhouse, and an 8 X 3 ft. storage room (with lights and some shelving) conveniently located adjacent to the parking space. Common Area: * has beautifully landscaped, well-maintained grounds, ample parking spaces, and a clubhouse and swimming pool. GREAT LOCATION: * Bel Air Drive is a sought after centrally located area of Concord. From Torrey Pines, you are literally a 5-minute walking distance from four shopping centers where you will find Safeway, CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, US Postal office, banks, ACE, and an assortment of restaurants and other services. A five-minute walk in the other direction puts you on the 126-acre Newhall Community Park with over two miles of trails (with links to other regional trails) for walking, hiking, jogging, biking, etc. You also have easy access to both Concord and Pleasant Hill BART stations and freeways. Monthly rent: $2,700. Security Deposit: equal to one month rent. One year lease is required. $45/adult over 18 years of age for the credit check. Water utility included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns. Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT: Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease Term - 12 month lease. Liability Waiver - Enrollment in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at norcalpm.com/pdlw). Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required. Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams - Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit ContraCostaRPM.com or call (925) 203-9191. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have any available units?
1427 Bel Air Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1427 Bel Air Drive have?
Some of 1427 Bel Air Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Bel Air Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Bel Air Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Bel Air Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Bel Air Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Bel Air Drive does offer parking.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Bel Air Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1427 Bel Air Drive has a pool.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have accessible units?
No, 1427 Bel Air Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Bel Air Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Bel Air Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 Bel Air Drive has units with air conditioning.
