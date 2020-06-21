All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1422 Meadow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
1422 Meadow Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

1422 Meadow Ln

1422 Meadow Ln · (925) 826-2541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1422 Meadow Ln, Concord, CA 94520
Meadow Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Mayra L Sepulveda - Agt: 925-8262541 - Gorgeous newer home built in 2018. If you're looking for an affordable detached home, look no more! You will fall in love with this beautiful house that has all you can ask for: Beautiful patio, brand new appliances, separate entrance. Solar is shared with the front house and bill paid by the owners. Great location, only a few minutes from BART, Highways, shopping malls, Plaza De Todos Los Santos, schools, groceries stores, restaurants, etc. Is a must see!*No pets*No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Meadow Ln have any available units?
1422 Meadow Ln has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1422 Meadow Ln have?
Some of 1422 Meadow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Meadow Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Meadow Ln does offer parking.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1422 Meadow Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St
Concord, CA 94520
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd
Concord, CA 94518
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St
Concord, CA 94520
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity