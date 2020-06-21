1422 Meadow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Mayra L Sepulveda - Agt: 925-8262541 - Gorgeous newer home built in 2018. If you're looking for an affordable detached home, look no more! You will fall in love with this beautiful house that has all you can ask for: Beautiful patio, brand new appliances, separate entrance. Solar is shared with the front house and bill paid by the owners. Great location, only a few minutes from BART, Highways, shopping malls, Plaza De Todos Los Santos, schools, groceries stores, restaurants, etc. Is a must see!*No pets*No section 8