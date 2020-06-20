All apartments in Concord
1376 Tree Garden Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1376 Tree Garden Place

1376 Tree Garden Place · (925) 584-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1376 Tree Garden Place · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.

Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets and tile backsplash. Bathrooms feature new vanities with granite counters and brushed nickel fixtures. Stylish wood-look flooring in common areas and wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms. Spacious closets with mirrored closet doors and built-in organizers. Private back patio.

Community Pool, laundry room and lush greenbelt in complex. Water and trash included. One assigned parking space.

Located close to schools, shopping and freeway access. One year lease. Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking, drug-free unit.

Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions, initial viewings of the property are virtual only. All applicants must view attached photos & videos, and drive-by the property and look at the complex before applying.

After applying, if approved for the property, we will then set-up a private tour of the property with appropriate social distancing, before requiring a deposit or signing a Lease Agreement. You must wear a mask and provided gloves to enter the property.

For questions, call Eddie at 925 584-8800.

Golden Gate Real Estate
CA DRE License #01357702

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have any available units?
1376 Tree Garden Place has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1376 Tree Garden Place have?
Some of 1376 Tree Garden Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Tree Garden Place currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Tree Garden Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Tree Garden Place pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Tree Garden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Tree Garden Place does offer parking.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1376 Tree Garden Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have a pool?
Yes, 1376 Tree Garden Place has a pool.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have accessible units?
No, 1376 Tree Garden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Tree Garden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1376 Tree Garden Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1376 Tree Garden Place does not have units with air conditioning.
