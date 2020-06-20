1376 Tree Garden Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.



Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets and tile backsplash. Bathrooms feature new vanities with granite counters and brushed nickel fixtures. Stylish wood-look flooring in common areas and wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms. Spacious closets with mirrored closet doors and built-in organizers. Private back patio.



Community Pool, laundry room and lush greenbelt in complex. Water and trash included. One assigned parking space.



Located close to schools, shopping and freeway access. One year lease. Sorry, no pets. This is a non-smoking, drug-free unit.



Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions, initial viewings of the property are virtual only. All applicants must view attached photos & videos, and drive-by the property and look at the complex before applying.



After applying, if approved for the property, we will then set-up a private tour of the property with appropriate social distancing, before requiring a deposit or signing a Lease Agreement. You must wear a mask and provided gloves to enter the property.



For questions, call Eddie at 925 584-8800.



No Pets Allowed



