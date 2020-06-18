125 Orangewood Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in close proximity to the Inland Center Mall, Inland Empire via Freeway 91, 215, and Freeway 10. San Bernardino Valley. Future tenants has to provide: A application, 1 month proof of income and 1 month recent of bank statement, taxes of 2 years, I.D copy or Driving License, copy of a credit report. Due to COVID-19 all future tenants to sign PEAD form and submit application forward showings. Thanks for your interest in this property. Tenants pay all the utilities. Pictures were taken before previous tenants, updated pictures will be updated after painting is finish soon.