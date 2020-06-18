All apartments in Colton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

125 Orangewood Street

125 East Orangewood Street · (909) 438-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 East Orangewood Street, Colton, CA 92324

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in close proximity to the Inland Center Mall, Inland Empire via Freeway 91, 215, and Freeway 10. San Bernardino Valley. Future tenants has to provide: A application, 1 month proof of income and 1 month recent of bank statement, taxes of 2 years, I.D copy or Driving License, copy of a credit report. Due to COVID-19 all future tenants to sign PEAD form and submit application forward showings. Thanks for your interest in this property. Tenants pay all the utilities. Pictures were taken before previous tenants, updated pictures will be updated after painting is finish soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

