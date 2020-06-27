All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
836 W Highpoint Drive
836 W Highpoint Drive

836 W Highpoint Dr · No Longer Available
Location

836 W Highpoint Dr, Claremont, CA 91711
Claraboya

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
At the top of the prestigious Claraboya neighborhood of million dollar homes, this lovely one story condominium offers spectacular valley views! Enter through the gated atrium courtyard to an open and inviting floor plan featuring the extensive view. The great room has a warm brick fireplace separating the living and dining rooms. The light, bright kitchen has refrigerator, stove and microwave and opens to the cozy den. The view master suite has double sinks and mirrored wall to wall closets plus a private door to the rear patio. The second bedroom features a walk-in closet. All rooms have either an atrium or valley view. The attached 2 car garage has direct access, washer/dryer hookups and auto garage opener. Located just a short walk to the gorgeous Highpoint pool and easy stroll to hiking in Johnson's Pasture. Owner will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have any available units?
836 W Highpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 836 W Highpoint Drive have?
Some of 836 W Highpoint Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 W Highpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
836 W Highpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 W Highpoint Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 W Highpoint Drive is pet friendly.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 836 W Highpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 W Highpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 836 W Highpoint Drive has a pool.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 836 W Highpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 W Highpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 W Highpoint Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 W Highpoint Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
