836 W Highpoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

At the top of the prestigious Claraboya neighborhood of million dollar homes, this lovely one story condominium offers spectacular valley views! Enter through the gated atrium courtyard to an open and inviting floor plan featuring the extensive view. The great room has a warm brick fireplace separating the living and dining rooms. The light, bright kitchen has refrigerator, stove and microwave and opens to the cozy den. The view master suite has double sinks and mirrored wall to wall closets plus a private door to the rear patio. The second bedroom features a walk-in closet. All rooms have either an atrium or valley view. The attached 2 car garage has direct access, washer/dryer hookups and auto garage opener. Located just a short walk to the gorgeous Highpoint pool and easy stroll to hiking in Johnson's Pasture. Owner will consider pets.