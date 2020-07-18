All apartments in Claremont
770 W 1st Street
770 W 1st Street

770 1st Street · (909) 630-9945
Location

770 1st Street, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more. Recently painted, well maintained 3 story townhome in the 700 block, at the end near the play ground and park. Wonderful floor plan with the living room on the bottom level, kitchen and family room and 1 bathroom on the middle level: and 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and stackable washer / dryer in a closet. Living room has a high ceiling with new lights installed, and a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom has recessed lighting and a fan and en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard; master is on the opposite end of the hall from the other bedrooms. Nice sized kitchen with new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Kitchen has a black splash, kitchen island with storage and bar seating. Attached side by side garage with 2 parking space; plenty of guest parking on the street and near the park. Lots of natural light. Waterproof laminated floors were installed on the top level. There is no carpet in the house. Courtyard feels like a private front yard. Community pool/spa and BBQ area, and the HOA covers gardner ,and trash collection. HOA is paid by the owner. Come and make an appointment and see this wonderful home in the Village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 W 1st Street have any available units?
770 W 1st Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 W 1st Street have?
Some of 770 W 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
770 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 770 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 770 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 770 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 770 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 W 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 W 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 770 W 1st Street has a pool.
Does 770 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 770 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 770 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 W 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 W 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
