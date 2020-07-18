770 W 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room

Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more. Recently painted, well maintained 3 story townhome in the 700 block, at the end near the play ground and park. Wonderful floor plan with the living room on the bottom level, kitchen and family room and 1 bathroom on the middle level: and 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and stackable washer / dryer in a closet. Living room has a high ceiling with new lights installed, and a cozy fireplace. Master bedroom has recessed lighting and a fan and en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and a private balcony overlooking the courtyard; master is on the opposite end of the hall from the other bedrooms. Nice sized kitchen with new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Kitchen has a black splash, kitchen island with storage and bar seating. Attached side by side garage with 2 parking space; plenty of guest parking on the street and near the park. Lots of natural light. Waterproof laminated floors were installed on the top level. There is no carpet in the house. Courtyard feels like a private front yard. Community pool/spa and BBQ area, and the HOA covers gardner ,and trash collection. HOA is paid by the owner. Come and make an appointment and see this wonderful home in the Village