All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 703 Lander Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
703 Lander Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 Lander Circle

703 Lander Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

703 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway access, this super sharp and clean townhouse is nestled in the very well-kept Stone Creek Community! The entry leads into a bright and airy floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with a brick fireplace and dining area. The newly remodeled kitchen boasts all new cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances including a microwave, stove and dishwasher. Upstairs the large master bedroom offers his and hers mirrored wardrobes and a master bath. There are two more bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the dining area and living room lead out to a quaint private patio area. Other great features include fresh paint and new tile flooring throughout, new light fixtures, all new bathrooms, new carpet in all bedrooms, central air and heating and a two-car attached garage with laundry area. The community offers a sparkling pool and spa perfect for year-round relaxation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Lander Circle have any available units?
703 Lander Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 703 Lander Circle have?
Some of 703 Lander Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Lander Circle currently offering any rent specials?
703 Lander Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Lander Circle pet-friendly?
No, 703 Lander Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 703 Lander Circle offer parking?
Yes, 703 Lander Circle offers parking.
Does 703 Lander Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Lander Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Lander Circle have a pool?
Yes, 703 Lander Circle has a pool.
Does 703 Lander Circle have accessible units?
No, 703 Lander Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Lander Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Lander Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Lander Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 703 Lander Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University