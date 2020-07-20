703 Lander Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeway access, this super sharp and clean townhouse is nestled in the very well-kept Stone Creek Community! The entry leads into a bright and airy floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious living room with a brick fireplace and dining area. The newly remodeled kitchen boasts all new cabinets, new stainless-steel appliances including a microwave, stove and dishwasher. Upstairs the large master bedroom offers his and hers mirrored wardrobes and a master bath. There are two more bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the dining area and living room lead out to a quaint private patio area. Other great features include fresh paint and new tile flooring throughout, new light fixtures, all new bathrooms, new carpet in all bedrooms, central air and heating and a two-car attached garage with laundry area. The community offers a sparkling pool and spa perfect for year-round relaxation!