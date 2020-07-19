611 W 1st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA townhome unit with south facing exposure to nice and bright natural lighting is now available. First level is the spacious living room with high ceiling, gas fireplace; only a few steps up is the kitchen that opens to formal dining and den, a large island with breakfast counter. Den has a ceiling fan/light. Powder room on the same level. All bedrooms are up on the top floor with master bedroom on the south side plus a balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A full bath, linen closet, laundry closet and 2 additional bedrooms are on same floor. Living room, kitchen, den, dining, staircases, 3rd bedrooms are with newly installed espresso color luxury vinyl wood-like flooring and 2nd and master bedrooms are carpeted. 2-car attached garage with rear entry. Front porch area is perfect for patio set and relaxation, or meet your neighbors. Village Walk Community offers large size lap pool, 2 spas and built-in BBQ. This community offers best location for Village Style living with wonderful restaurants, shops, theater, coffee houses, wine shops, Metrolink Station and the renown Claremont Colleges all in short walking distance. A small park perfect for young children is located in the west end of the Community. Please contact Hwei-chu Meng at 9097289837 for private touring.