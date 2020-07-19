All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 611 W 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
611 W 1st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

611 W 1st Street

611 W 1st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

611 W 1st St, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA townhome unit with south facing exposure to nice and bright natural lighting is now available. First level is the spacious living room with high ceiling, gas fireplace; only a few steps up is the kitchen that opens to formal dining and den, a large island with breakfast counter. Den has a ceiling fan/light. Powder room on the same level. All bedrooms are up on the top floor with master bedroom on the south side plus a balcony overlooking the neighborhood. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. A full bath, linen closet, laundry closet and 2 additional bedrooms are on same floor. Living room, kitchen, den, dining, staircases, 3rd bedrooms are with newly installed espresso color luxury vinyl wood-like flooring and 2nd and master bedrooms are carpeted. 2-car attached garage with rear entry. Front porch area is perfect for patio set and relaxation, or meet your neighbors. Village Walk Community offers large size lap pool, 2 spas and built-in BBQ. This community offers best location for Village Style living with wonderful restaurants, shops, theater, coffee houses, wine shops, Metrolink Station and the renown Claremont Colleges all in short walking distance. A small park perfect for young children is located in the west end of the Community. Please contact Hwei-chu Meng at 9097289837 for private touring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 W 1st Street have any available units?
611 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 611 W 1st Street have?
Some of 611 W 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 611 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 611 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 W 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 611 W 1st Street has a pool.
Does 611 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 611 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 W 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 W 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University