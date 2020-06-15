All apartments in Claremont
502 N. Towne Avenue #3

502 N Towne Ave · (909) 438-1008
Location

502 N Towne Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Mountain View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautify Updated Claremont Apartment - This apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Everything in this property has been upgraded from floor to ceiling. The kitchen provides you with gorgeous cabinets, countertops and lots of space with stovetop/oven and dishwasher appliances. Very friendly neighborhood. Close to multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $1,730.00
Deposit: starts at $1,730.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4815558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

