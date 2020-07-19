All apartments in Claremont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

475 Saint Augustine Avenue

475 Saint Augustine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

475 Saint Augustine Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Oakmont neighborhood of Claremont. Clost to public transportation, shopping, and schools. Nearby parks include Blaisdell Park, Stuart Wheeler Park, and College Park.

Amenities include large backyard, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, new landscaping in backyard, and 2 car garage. Converted storage space for laundry provides plenty of space. $2255.00 per month, 1 month security deposit (oac). Landscaping included in rent, tenants pay all other utilities and services.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,255, Security Deposit: $2,255, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have any available units?
475 Saint Augustine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 475 Saint Augustine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
475 Saint Augustine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Saint Augustine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue offers parking.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have a pool?
No, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Saint Augustine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Saint Augustine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
