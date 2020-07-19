475 Saint Augustine Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Oakmont neighborhood of Claremont. Clost to public transportation, shopping, and schools. Nearby parks include Blaisdell Park, Stuart Wheeler Park, and College Park.



Amenities include large backyard, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, new landscaping in backyard, and 2 car garage. Converted storage space for laundry provides plenty of space. $2255.00 per month, 1 month security deposit (oac). Landscaping included in rent, tenants pay all other utilities and services.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,255, Security Deposit: $2,255, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.