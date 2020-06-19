1630 Mankato Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautifully landscaped Club HOA. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and private balcony. The master bathroom has a garden tub and glass shower with dual vanity sinks. Half bathroom conveniently located on the first floor. Inviting stone fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, large back patio with wood lattice pergola. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Central heating and air conditioning with new HVAC unit. Laundry room is located on the first floor, and has a washer and dryer and built-in storage cabinetry. Double car attached garage with remote entry and direct access.



This one won't last long! Applications are First Come, First Serve, so inquire promptly! Call Allied Management at (909)243-7946 ext. 1003 to inquire.



Required FICO score 650 or above, household income 3 times the monthly rent. Application fee $45 per adult occupant 18 years of age or older.



Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. BRE #01299957