Claremont, CA
1630 Mankato Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

1630 Mankato Ct

1630 Mankato Court · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Mankato Court, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautifully landscaped Club HOA. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and private balcony. The master bathroom has a garden tub and glass shower with dual vanity sinks. Half bathroom conveniently located on the first floor. Inviting stone fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings, large back patio with wood lattice pergola. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Central heating and air conditioning with new HVAC unit. Laundry room is located on the first floor, and has a washer and dryer and built-in storage cabinetry. Double car attached garage with remote entry and direct access.

This one won't last long! Applications are First Come, First Serve, so inquire promptly! Call Allied Management at (909)243-7946 ext. 1003 to inquire.

Required FICO score 650 or above, household income 3 times the monthly rent. Application fee $45 per adult occupant 18 years of age or older.

Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. BRE #01299957

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Mankato Ct have any available units?
1630 Mankato Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1630 Mankato Ct have?
Some of 1630 Mankato Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Mankato Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Mankato Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Mankato Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Mankato Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Mankato Ct does offer parking.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 Mankato Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct have a pool?
No, 1630 Mankato Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct have accessible units?
No, 1630 Mankato Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Mankato Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Mankato Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1630 Mankato Ct has units with air conditioning.
