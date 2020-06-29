All apartments in Claremont
1602 Finecroft Drive

Location

1602 Finecroft Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Sumner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
When we say this is the PERFECT 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Claremont home just minutes from the DOWNTOWN area we mean it! Every aspect of this home has been redone and in the most beautiful ways. **Complete Systems Upgraded**Open Concept for Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room, Structural Upgrades Including Wood Ceilings* New Main Plumbing Service, New Copper Throughout*New Electrical Panel Upgrade to 200A. Two Sub Panels*New Supply and Return Ducting*New Insulation Throughout home*New Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout*New Paint Throughout*New Custom Cabinets Throughout w/ Built in Sliding and Soft Close Action*New Kitchen Appliances*New Roof and Ventilation*New Fixtures and Hardware Throughout*New Doors and Windows (Milgard Tuscany)*New Bluestone Fireplace Hearth and Surround*New LED Lighting Throughout Home*New Wainscott and Custom Molding Throughout*New Custom Vanities for Bathrooms*Master Bath Suite w/ Stone Cast Bathtub/Skylight/Double Shower*Radiant Heat in Flooring of Master Bath*New Closet System Organizers*New Garage Door*New Exterior Board and Batton Siding*New Exterior Slate Tile on all Hardscape*New Exterior Power and Lighting*Utility Sinks in Laundry and Garage*New Mexican River Pebble Landscape Stones*Pavers Driveway*New Rear Storage Sheds. Approx 180 SF Total(2)*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have any available units?
1602 Finecroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1602 Finecroft Drive have?
Some of 1602 Finecroft Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Finecroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Finecroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Finecroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Finecroft Drive offers parking.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have a pool?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Finecroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Finecroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
