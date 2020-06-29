1602 Finecroft Drive

Amenities

When we say this is the PERFECT 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Claremont home just minutes from the DOWNTOWN area we mean it! Every aspect of this home has been redone and in the most beautiful ways. **Complete Systems Upgraded**Open Concept for Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Room, Structural Upgrades Including Wood Ceilings* New Main Plumbing Service, New Copper Throughout*New Electrical Panel Upgrade to 200A. Two Sub Panels*New Supply and Return Ducting*New Insulation Throughout home*New Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout*New Paint Throughout*New Custom Cabinets Throughout w/ Built in Sliding and Soft Close Action*New Kitchen Appliances*New Roof and Ventilation*New Fixtures and Hardware Throughout*New Doors and Windows (Milgard Tuscany)*New Bluestone Fireplace Hearth and Surround*New LED Lighting Throughout Home*New Wainscott and Custom Molding Throughout*New Custom Vanities for Bathrooms*Master Bath Suite w/ Stone Cast Bathtub/Skylight/Double Shower*Radiant Heat in Flooring of Master Bath*New Closet System Organizers*New Garage Door*New Exterior Board and Batton Siding*New Exterior Slate Tile on all Hardscape*New Exterior Power and Lighting*Utility Sinks in Laundry and Garage*New Mexican River Pebble Landscape Stones*Pavers Driveway*New Rear Storage Sheds. Approx 180 SF Total(2)*