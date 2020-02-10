6035 Cheshire Wy

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage dogs allowed

Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, Sunrise Mall shopping area, minutes from Old Town Fair Oaks - Great Location!



Amenities include a spacious floor plan with dining room, family room, living room with fireplace, range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups,1 bedroom located downstairs, 2 car garage, patio area, fenced backyard. .



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, No Dogs - Cats may be accepted with $500.00 additional deposit . Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays All Water and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5838945)