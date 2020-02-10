All apartments in Citrus Heights
6035 Cheshire Wy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6035 Cheshire Wy

6035 Cheshire Way · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6035 Cheshire Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6035 Cheshire Wy · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, Sunrise Mall shopping area, minutes from Old Town Fair Oaks - Great Location!

Amenities include a spacious floor plan with dining room, family room, living room with fireplace, range, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups,1 bedroom located downstairs, 2 car garage, patio area, fenced backyard. .

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, No Dogs - Cats may be accepted with $500.00 additional deposit . Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays All Water and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Cheshire Wy have any available units?
6035 Cheshire Wy has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Cheshire Wy have?
Some of 6035 Cheshire Wy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Cheshire Wy currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Cheshire Wy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Cheshire Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6035 Cheshire Wy is pet friendly.
Does 6035 Cheshire Wy offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Cheshire Wy does offer parking.
Does 6035 Cheshire Wy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Cheshire Wy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Cheshire Wy have a pool?
No, 6035 Cheshire Wy does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Cheshire Wy have accessible units?
No, 6035 Cheshire Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Cheshire Wy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 Cheshire Wy has units with dishwashers.
