8696 Festival Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:37 PM

8696 Festival Street

8696 Festival St · No Longer Available
Location

8696 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
This NEWLY BUILT 3Bed/3Bath home is in a gated community in desirable part of Chino, CA because of its stellar school district! This neighborhood offers a state-of-the-art childrens' playground, large swimming pool with gated access, lounge patio area, stainless steel BBQ grills, and glass house. Central heating/cooling throughout the home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including mounted microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, and deep welled sink. A wonderful center island is accompanied by two stools. Master bedroom is equipped with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower and sunken tub. All bedrooms are upstairs.

KEY Takeways:
Plenty of visitor parking near unit
Beautiful tri-level PUD
Spacious balcony for entertainment area
Upgraded blinds
Recessed lights with remotes through out the home.
NO PETS
Owner pays HOA
Tenant pays all other utilities

VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY.

To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8696 Festival Street have any available units?
8696 Festival Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8696 Festival Street have?
Some of 8696 Festival Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8696 Festival Street currently offering any rent specials?
8696 Festival Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8696 Festival Street pet-friendly?
No, 8696 Festival Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8696 Festival Street offer parking?
Yes, 8696 Festival Street offers parking.
Does 8696 Festival Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8696 Festival Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8696 Festival Street have a pool?
Yes, 8696 Festival Street has a pool.
Does 8696 Festival Street have accessible units?
No, 8696 Festival Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8696 Festival Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8696 Festival Street has units with dishwashers.

