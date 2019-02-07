8696 Festival Street

Amenities

This NEWLY BUILT 3Bed/3Bath home is in a gated community in desirable part of Chino, CA because of its stellar school district! This neighborhood offers a state-of-the-art childrens' playground, large swimming pool with gated access, lounge patio area, stainless steel BBQ grills, and glass house. Central heating/cooling throughout the home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including mounted microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, and deep welled sink. A wonderful center island is accompanied by two stools. Master bedroom is equipped with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower and sunken tub. All bedrooms are upstairs.



KEY Takeways:

Plenty of visitor parking near unit

Beautiful tri-level PUD

Spacious balcony for entertainment area

Upgraded blinds

Recessed lights with remotes through out the home.

NO PETS

Owner pays HOA

Tenant pays all other utilities



VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY.



