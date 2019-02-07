8696 Festival Street

Amenities
This NEWLY BUILT 3Bed/3Bath home is in a gated community in desirable part of Chino, CA because of its stellar school district! This neighborhood offers a state-of-the-art childrens' playground, large swimming pool with gated access, lounge patio area, stainless steel BBQ grills, and glass house. Central heating/cooling throughout the home and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including mounted microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, and deep welled sink. A wonderful center island is accompanied by two stools. Master bedroom is equipped with walk-in closet and bathroom with standing shower and sunken tub. All bedrooms are upstairs.
KEY Takeways:
Plenty of visitor parking near unit
Beautiful tri-level PUD
Spacious balcony for entertainment area
Upgraded blinds
Recessed lights with remotes through out the home.
NO PETS
Owner pays HOA
Tenant pays all other utilities
VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY.
To apply, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.