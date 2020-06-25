Rent Calculator
8692 Festival St
8692 Festival St
8692 Festival St
8692 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new property at a fabulous Sunrise community builds by Heirloom. It's 4 bedroom and 3 baths.One bedroom is on he first floor.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 8692 Festival St have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
Is 8692 Festival St currently offering any rent specials?
8692 Festival St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8692 Festival St pet-friendly?
No, 8692 Festival St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chino
.
Does 8692 Festival St offer parking?
No, 8692 Festival St does not offer parking.
Does 8692 Festival St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8692 Festival St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8692 Festival St have a pool?
No, 8692 Festival St does not have a pool.
Does 8692 Festival St have accessible units?
No, 8692 Festival St does not have accessible units.
Does 8692 Festival St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8692 Festival St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8692 Festival St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8692 Festival St does not have units with air conditioning.
