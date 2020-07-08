All apartments in Chino
8653 Festival Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

8653 Festival Street

8653 Festival St · (949) 930-9991
Location

8653 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8653 Festival Street · Avail. Jul 25

$2,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
8653 Festival Street Available 07/25/20 New Luxurious and Spacious home 4BR/3.5BR in Gated Community, Chino - This house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips. This unique neighborhood is the first gated community within the master planned community of The Preserve and contains many exclusive amenities focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle.
It's approximately 1,947 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 2-bay garage. On the main floor, the kitchen seamlessly connects to the nook/dining room and great room, providing an open concept space. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. You’ll also enjoy upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Extra linen storage, coat closet, built-in shoe racks, and walk-in closets ensure you have plenty of storage room.
The second floor boasts two secondary bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry room plus an inviting loft. Along with a roomy master suite featuring the master bedroom, bathroom with dual sinks, a luxurious tub and shower, and a walk-in closet with built-in shoe rack.
It also includes a full range of energy-saving features such as a tankless water heater, pre-wiring for ceiling fans in select locations (per plan) and LED lighting throughout. Plus, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designation and it includes superior Smart Home Automation features.
With so many features to love, it’s easy to see why this home is so desirable.
?House Occupied, Do Not Disturb Contact Office for More Detail?

(RLNE4708188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Festival Street have any available units?
8653 Festival Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 Festival Street have?
Some of 8653 Festival Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 Festival Street currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Festival Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Festival Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 Festival Street is pet friendly.
Does 8653 Festival Street offer parking?
Yes, 8653 Festival Street offers parking.
Does 8653 Festival Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 Festival Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Festival Street have a pool?
No, 8653 Festival Street does not have a pool.
Does 8653 Festival Street have accessible units?
No, 8653 Festival Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Festival Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 Festival Street does not have units with dishwashers.
