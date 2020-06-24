8649 Festival Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Brand new luxury home 4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom in Chino - This brand new house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips. This unique neighborhood is the first gated community within the masterplanned community of The Preserve and contains many exclusive amenities focused on promoting a healthy lifestyle.



It's approximately 1,947 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 2-bay garage. On the main floor, the kitchen seamlessly connects to the nook/dining room and great room, providing an open concept space. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Youll also enjoy upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms. Extra linen storage, coat closet, built-in shoe racks and walk-in closets ensure you have plenty of storage room.



The second floor boasts two secondary bedrooms, one bathroom, laundry room plus an inviting loft. Along with a roomy master suite featuring the master bedroom, bathroom with dual sinks, luxurious tub and shower, and a walk-in closet with built-in shoe rack. It also includes a full range of energy-saving features such as a tankless water heater, pre-wiring for ceiling fans in select locations (per plan) and LED lighting throughout. Plus, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designation and it includes superior Smart Home Automation features. With so many features to love, its easy to see why this home is so desirable.



