Chino, CA
8066 Holland Park Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8066 Holland Park Street

8066 Holland Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

8066 Holland Park Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2,569 Sqft 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home at the much sought after The Preserve at Chino location! One of the bedrooms is downstairs! Great schools - Cal Aero and Chino Hills High School! Gorgeous cherry laminate wood floors, beautiful tiles and lots of lighting. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space including a large island. There is a formal dining room & comfortably sized family room with a fireplace. The second level has a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet that could fit a great amount of clothes, shoes and storage items. The master bathroom is a large room with a separate tub and stand up shower, double sink with vanities and make up counter. The two other bedrooms have good sizes and ample closet spaces. Laundry room has its own sink! Close to shopping, freeways (71/91/15/60) & dining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8066 Holland Park Street have any available units?
8066 Holland Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8066 Holland Park Street have?
Some of 8066 Holland Park Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8066 Holland Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
8066 Holland Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8066 Holland Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8066 Holland Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 8066 Holland Park Street offer parking?
No, 8066 Holland Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 8066 Holland Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8066 Holland Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8066 Holland Park Street have a pool?
No, 8066 Holland Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 8066 Holland Park Street have accessible units?
No, 8066 Holland Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8066 Holland Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8066 Holland Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
