8066 Holland Park Street

Large 2,569 Sqft 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home at the much sought after The Preserve at Chino location! One of the bedrooms is downstairs! Great schools - Cal Aero and Chino Hills High School! Gorgeous cherry laminate wood floors, beautiful tiles and lots of lighting. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space including a large island. There is a formal dining room & comfortably sized family room with a fireplace. The second level has a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet that could fit a great amount of clothes, shoes and storage items. The master bathroom is a large room with a separate tub and stand up shower, double sink with vanities and make up counter. The two other bedrooms have good sizes and ample closet spaces. Laundry room has its own sink! Close to shopping, freeways (71/91/15/60) & dining. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



