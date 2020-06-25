Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

7770 Spring Hill St. Available 05/18/20 5/4.5 Two-Story Home for Lease in the Chino's Exclusive Preserve Community! - - 1 year lease term.

- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.

- VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HwTBP1A6HPp

- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012



5 bedroom, 4.5 bath executive and modern home located in a friendly neighborhood of Chino. As you enter, appreciate the grand entrance with a living and dining room double-sided Fireplace. Walk through and be amazed by the high ceilings and an open floor plan to enjoy. Chefs Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances including Double Ovens, Built-in Microwave, Gas Cook top and Range. White cabinetry paired with Granite counter tops and a bonus butlers pantry. Convenient first floor bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find additional Jack and Jill bedrooms-bathrooms and the Master Suite. The master suite is grand with additional room for seating and his and hers extra-large walk-in closets. Master bathroom features a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Individual Laundry room with sink. Private backyard with large patio for entertaining. 3 car tandem garage with cabinet space for extra storage. The master-planned community offers numerous parks, a business center, a clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi, computer rooms and Theater conference room. Highly regarded Cal Aero Preserve Academy nearby. No utilities included. Small dogs OK with an additional pet deposit per pet, 2 pet limit. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Ready for move-in and showing beginning 05/18/2020.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4787872)