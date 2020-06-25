All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 7770 Spring Hill St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
7770 Spring Hill St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

7770 Spring Hill St.

7770 Spring Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7770 Spring Hill Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
7770 Spring Hill St. Available 05/18/20 5/4.5 Two-Story Home for Lease in the Chino's Exclusive Preserve Community! - - 1 year lease term.
- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.
- VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HwTBP1A6HPp
- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012

5 bedroom, 4.5 bath executive and modern home located in a friendly neighborhood of Chino. As you enter, appreciate the grand entrance with a living and dining room double-sided Fireplace. Walk through and be amazed by the high ceilings and an open floor plan to enjoy. Chefs Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances including Double Ovens, Built-in Microwave, Gas Cook top and Range. White cabinetry paired with Granite counter tops and a bonus butlers pantry. Convenient first floor bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs, you will find additional Jack and Jill bedrooms-bathrooms and the Master Suite. The master suite is grand with additional room for seating and his and hers extra-large walk-in closets. Master bathroom features a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Individual Laundry room with sink. Private backyard with large patio for entertaining. 3 car tandem garage with cabinet space for extra storage. The master-planned community offers numerous parks, a business center, a clubhouse, pool, Jacuzzi, computer rooms and Theater conference room. Highly regarded Cal Aero Preserve Academy nearby. No utilities included. Small dogs OK with an additional pet deposit per pet, 2 pet limit. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Ready for move-in and showing beginning 05/18/2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4787872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7770 Spring Hill St. have any available units?
7770 Spring Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7770 Spring Hill St. have?
Some of 7770 Spring Hill St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7770 Spring Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
7770 Spring Hill St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7770 Spring Hill St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7770 Spring Hill St. is pet friendly.
Does 7770 Spring Hill St. offer parking?
Yes, 7770 Spring Hill St. offers parking.
Does 7770 Spring Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7770 Spring Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7770 Spring Hill St. have a pool?
Yes, 7770 Spring Hill St. has a pool.
Does 7770 Spring Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 7770 Spring Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7770 Spring Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7770 Spring Hill St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside