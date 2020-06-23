All apartments in Chino
7460 Jersey St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7460 Jersey St

7460 Jersey · No Longer Available
Location

7460 Jersey, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rent a Brand New KB Home - Looking for a Special home? We have a BRAND NEW KB HOME ready now to rent. . This home has an open floor plan which shows a beautiful kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, new appliances and a kitchen island. You will find a pantry also comes with the large kitchen. This home also features a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Easy to apply and make this home yours now. Close to Prado Regional Park and Hwy 71! Please Do not apply online. Call Sondra @ 951-905-0357 to see the house and for instructions on how to apply for this home.

(RLNE4544902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7460 Jersey St have any available units?
7460 Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 7460 Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
7460 Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7460 Jersey St pet-friendly?
No, 7460 Jersey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7460 Jersey St offer parking?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not offer parking.
Does 7460 Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7460 Jersey St have a pool?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 7460 Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 7460 Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7460 Jersey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7460 Jersey St does not have units with air conditioning.
