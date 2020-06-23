7460 Jersey St

Amenities

Rent a Brand New KB Home - Looking for a Special home? We have a BRAND NEW KB HOME ready now to rent. . This home has an open floor plan which shows a beautiful kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, new appliances and a kitchen island. You will find a pantry also comes with the large kitchen. This home also features a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Easy to apply and make this home yours now. Close to Prado Regional Park and Hwy 71! Please Do not apply online. Call Sondra @ 951-905-0357 to see the house and for instructions on how to apply for this home.



