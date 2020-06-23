All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 7032 Edinboro Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
7032 Edinboro Street
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

7032 Edinboro Street

7032 Edinboro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7032 Edinboro Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to the highly sought after Woodbury College Park Grounds. This turnkey corner lot home-professionally landscaped-has it all and much more. The association amenities include 2 pools- park-playground-club house-picnic areas and much more. Plenty of parking for family and friends. You can enter from front door-garage-side gate-either way you are greeted by a grand entrance to the living room showcasing hard wood flooring-crown molding-fireplace-remodeled kitchen with tile flooring-breakfast counter-granite counter tops and abundance of cabinet space. Abundance of natural sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen dining area takes you to a sliding glass door leading you to the private back patio area. Half bath downstairs and the elegant staircase leads you to 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. Long hallway features cabinet storage leading you to all 4 bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has a large bath area and large walk-in closet-separate tub and shower. Other bedrooms also have their own closets. The oversize garage gives you abundance of space for 2 cars and storage. Also a storage closet under the stair case. Please- no pets allowed. This is an entertainers delight to share with family and friends. Start the New Year off with your new home to share with family and friends!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 Edinboro Street have any available units?
7032 Edinboro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 Edinboro Street have?
Some of 7032 Edinboro Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Edinboro Street currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Edinboro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 Edinboro Street pet-friendly?
No, 7032 Edinboro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7032 Edinboro Street offer parking?
Yes, 7032 Edinboro Street does offer parking.
Does 7032 Edinboro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 Edinboro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 Edinboro Street have a pool?
Yes, 7032 Edinboro Street has a pool.
Does 7032 Edinboro Street have accessible units?
No, 7032 Edinboro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 Edinboro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7032 Edinboro Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside