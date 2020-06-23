7032 Edinboro Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Welcome to the highly sought after Woodbury College Park Grounds. This turnkey corner lot home-professionally landscaped-has it all and much more. The association amenities include 2 pools- park-playground-club house-picnic areas and much more. Plenty of parking for family and friends. You can enter from front door-garage-side gate-either way you are greeted by a grand entrance to the living room showcasing hard wood flooring-crown molding-fireplace-remodeled kitchen with tile flooring-breakfast counter-granite counter tops and abundance of cabinet space. Abundance of natural sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen dining area takes you to a sliding glass door leading you to the private back patio area. Half bath downstairs and the elegant staircase leads you to 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. Long hallway features cabinet storage leading you to all 4 bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has a large bath area and large walk-in closet-separate tub and shower. Other bedrooms also have their own closets. The oversize garage gives you abundance of space for 2 cars and storage. Also a storage closet under the stair case. Please- no pets allowed. This is an entertainers delight to share with family and friends. Start the New Year off with your new home to share with family and friends!!