Welcome to the highly sought after Woodbury College Park Grounds. This turnkey corner lot home-professionally landscaped-has it all and much more. The association amenities include 2 pools- park-playground-club house-picnic areas and much more. Plenty of parking for family and friends. You can enter from front door-garage-side gate-either way you are greeted by a grand entrance to the living room showcasing hard wood flooring-crown molding-fireplace-remodeled kitchen with tile flooring-breakfast counter-granite counter tops and abundance of cabinet space. Abundance of natural sunlight throughout the home. The kitchen dining area takes you to a sliding glass door leading you to the private back patio area. Half bath downstairs and the elegant staircase leads you to 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms upstairs with two full bathrooms. Long hallway features cabinet storage leading you to all 4 bedrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has a large bath area and large walk-in closet-separate tub and shower. Other bedrooms also have their own closets. The oversize garage gives you abundance of space for 2 cars and storage. Also a storage closet under the stair case. Please- no pets allowed. This is an entertainers delight to share with family and friends. Start the New Year off with your new home to share with family and friends!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7032 Edinboro Street have any available units?
7032 Edinboro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 Edinboro Street have?
Some of 7032 Edinboro Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Edinboro Street currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Edinboro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.